Man found lying in Elmwood Avenue roadway dead in homicide shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man found lying in the roadway on Elmwood Avenue Monday morning has died.

The Kansas City Missouri Police Department stated officers responded to the 2500 block of Elmwood at 2 a.m. after someone called the department saying they heard gunshots and saw someone down in front of a residence.

When police arrived, they found a man unresponsive in the street, apparently shot.

EMS declared the person dead at the scene.

Anyone with information has been asked to call the KCPD Homicide Unit directly at 816-234-5043, or the TIPS hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.

There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.

