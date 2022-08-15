Lawrence to monitor wastewater for monkeypox, COVID

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Lawrence, Kansas, is joining a nationwide initiative and will be monitoring wastewater for monkeypox, COVID, and other infectious diseases.

The initiative is called the Wastewater Sewer Coronavirus Alert Network (WastewaterSCAN), which is led by Stanford University and Emory University researchers.

“The study will measure viral genetic material in wastewater from the Kansas River Wastewater Treatment Plant,” the city said. “Data will be available on an online public dashboard at Verily Public Health.”

Click here to see the city’s data regarding monkeypox and here for data regarding COVID.

If you thinking, “Wasn’t Lawrence already testing wastewater for COVID before this point?” - they were. Through the pandemic, Lawrence participated in a program that was funded by the Kansas Department of Health & Environment and coordinated through the University of Kansas. At the end of the fiscal year, which was June 30, that sampling was discontinued. Before the KDHE-funded program the city worked directly with KU.

For more information about the new study, you can read this press release from the WastewaterSCAN research team.

“We’re fortunate to have an opportunity to continue our efforts to assist Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health and our community with access to wastewater surveillance data. We have been monitoring wastewater throughout the pandemic and are looking forward to working with Verily on this national project that goes even further. The publicly available dataset will be valuable in helping our public health agencies evaluate infectious diseases here locally as compared to national trends.”

