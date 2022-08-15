Lake of the Ozarks fire department goes beyond call of duty to assist family after fire

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters in Gravois Mills have gone above and beyond the call duty.

A fire destroyed a home on August 11, leaving the family without anything. The family escaped without any injuries.

Anessa Cannon was at work when her kids called to say their trailer was on fire.

“I was lost. Is everybody out, (is) everybody okay?”

Cannon rushed home.

“I was trying to hurry up and get here as fast as I could. We did lose one of our dogs in there, but everybody else was okay,” said Cannon.

Nothing in the house was salvageable. That is when the firefighters stepped in to help. Firefighters pooled money to buy the children’s school supplies and basic clothes. Deputy Chief John Sheper says this shows what this community is all about.

“I’m very proud of my guys,” said Deputy Chief Sheper. “And they never let us down when something like that happens. Everybody, before the fire was even over, and everybody was taking 20s and 50s out of their wallets. So we could go buy some basic necessities for them. So we were able to replace all their school supplies.”

Cannon says their spirits are high because they are just trying to think about the future. The family was building their home on the property.

“Trying to move forward, that is all we can do,” said Cannon.

Investigators say they believe the cause of the fire is electrical. The family has since found a new place to stay.

