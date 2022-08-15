Aging & Style
KCPD looking for missing, endangered 60-year-old man

Robert Kilgore.
Robert Kilgore.(Provided by the KCPD)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are looking for a 60-year-old man who is considered missing and endangered.

According to the Kansas City Police Department, Robert Kilgore was last seen at 8 p.m. Sunday leaving the 8300 block of Wabash Ave. on foot.

He was wearing a white t-shirt with a white tank top underneath and blue jeans. He was also wearing heavy, brown work boots and a St. Christopher necklace.

Mr. Kilgore has medical conditions that require medication, according to the KCPD.

His family is concerned for his wellbeing.

If you know where he is or where he might be, call the KCPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5220. You can also dial 911.

