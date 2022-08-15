KCKPD investigating Sunday night homicide, asking for tips

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Sunday night.

According to the police, it happened at about 10 p.m. in the 1300 block of Ray Ave.

When officers arrived, they found a man outside a residence who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital and ultimately died from his injuries.

The KCKPD’s Major Case Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information that can help them solve this crime is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. All tips remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

No further information is available at this time.

