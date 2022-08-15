Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Kansas City Super Fan

KCKPD investigating Sunday night homicide, asking for tips

Generic image.
Generic image.(Action News 5)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Sunday night.

According to the police, it happened at about 10 p.m. in the 1300 block of Ray Ave.

When officers arrived, they found a man outside a residence who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital and ultimately died from his injuries.

The KCKPD’s Major Case Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information that can help them solve this crime is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. All tips remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

No further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Multiple first responders rushed to the 500 block of Pecan Street in Wyatt on Monday morning...
“I’ll never get over it.” 1 killed, several injured in house explosion in Wyatt, Mo.
Kansas City police are trying to identify this suspect and vehicle following a fatal crash that...
KC police trying to identify suspect, vehicle following fatal crash
A proposed apartment complex on a 17.5-acre property is stirring up conflict in Overland Park.
Proposed apartment complex sparks conflict in Overland Park
“Vote No” and "Vote Yes" signs over the Value Them Both Amendment.
Attempt to recount Value Them Both Amendment votes faces another challenge