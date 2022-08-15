KC police trying to identify suspect, vehicle following fatal crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is trying to identify a suspect and vehicle following a fatal crash that happened Friday.

Few details were provided about the crash, other than it happened in the area of Truman Road and Main Street on Aug. 12.

The case report number is 22-54354.

The vehicle is described as being a black Chevrolet Tahoe with no front license plate, damage to the front end, and a sunroof.

If you have any information that can help, you are asked to call Detective Smith with the KCPD’s Traffic Investigation Section at 816-949-1525. You can also anonymously call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

