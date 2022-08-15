Kansas City’s smallest run makes a huge difference

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Hundreds of people put on their running gear today for a very special marathon.

The run they took part in didn’t take much of an effort, but it made a huge difference.

It wasn’t a 10K or even a 5K-run.

It was a .1K.

The entire marathon takes place in the parking lot of Patrick’s Bar and No Grill in Waldo.

Patrick Sanders of Patrick’s Bar & No Grill started the event in honor of his brother.

“When my brother got sick we had to put him in Kansas City hospice and I was so impressed with the care and the feeling and I said they are my charity for life and they have been,” he said. “I wanted to do something that I would do and I wouldn’t do a 5k a 10k obviously... hello. So in my silly mind I said who made the rule that 5k can be the shortest and so I said why not a .1k and it’s caught on like wildfire.”

His brother, Craig, died in 2010.

Sunday’s run was the 13th annual edition of the event.

“We’re looking forward to celebrating Pat’s brother, Craig and also to raise some money for Kansas City hospice,” said David Wiley of Kansas City Hospice.

The event has grown from 50 runners to 600 on Sunday.

