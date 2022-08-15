Aging & Style
FORECAST: Summer temperatures Monday with chance for severe weather overnight

This afternoon, high temperatures increase to the upper 80s and lower 90s.
By Greg Bennett
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - We inch closer and closer today to an area of low pressure that will bring shower and thunderstorm activity to the region.

This morning, mainly clear-to-partly cloudy skies will be common with temperature starting off in the lower 70s.

This afternoon, high temperatures increase to the upper 80s and lower 90s. Our heat index is expected to be 2-5° above the actual air temperature today.

Wind will continue to pick up through the afternoon to between five and 15 mph but still out of the east. We will develop a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening and will continue to climb with that storm threat throughout the overnight into our Tuesday morning.

A severe weather threat is possible.

There is a marginal risk for storms to produce high wind and large hail. The storm threat diminishes by Tuesday afternoon.

Temperatures fall dramatically with Tuesday dropping to the lower 70s for afternoon highs. Temperatures will remain in the lower 80s throughout the rest of the work week and clear through the weekend.

Our next small opportunity for wet weather is Friday with a new area of low pressure. So far, chances are rather low and isolated.

