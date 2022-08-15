Aging & Style
FORECAST: Increasing chances of rain on Tuesday, stretch of cooler weather ahead

By Erin Little
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Changes ahead for the new work week KC! We are tracking isolated storms with a 30% chance for rain on Monday with highs in the upper 80s. Our next storm system arrives on Tuesday with widespread heavy rainfall and a few gusty storms expected. There is an 80% chance for rain on Tuesday, especially the first half of the day with highs in the 70s. Temperatures will be more comfortable for the rest of the week ahead with highs in the low to mid 80s Wednesday through Friday. Stay connected with Storm Track 5 Weather at KCTV5 News.

