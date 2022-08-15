Blue Springs man charged in connection with riot at US Capitol will be first from state to go to trial

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - John G. Todd of Blue Springs will be the first Missouri resident charged in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol to officially have a trial.

The trial will begin on Nov. 14, 2022. It is expected to last five days, according to online court records.

Jury selection is expected to begin that day, as well.

Todd is charged with:

Entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly conduct

Violent entry or disorderly conduct

Impeding passage through the Capitol grounds or building

Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building

Court documents state Todd was seen on camera yelling and threatening United States Capitol Police officers.

Todd was originally charged in May 2022. He is one of 23 Missouri residents who have been charged in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.