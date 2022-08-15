Aging & Style
Attempt to recount Value Them Both Amendment votes faces another challenge

“Vote No” and "Vote Yes" signs over the Value Them Both Amendment.
“Vote No” and "Vote Yes" signs over the Value Them Both Amendment.(KCTV5 News)
By Cyndi Fahrlander and Angie Ricono
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Efforts to recount the failed Value Them Both Amendment hit a financial roadblock Monday morning.

Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab notified the woman making the request, Melissa Leavitt, that she must pay the bond and not rely on someone else’s funds.

The current plan outlined by the Secretary of State reveals Leavitt making the request and attempting to use Mark Gietzen’s funds to foot the bill. That request was denied.

Mark Gietzen is an anti-abortion and conservative political activist. He is also the chairman of Kansas Coalition for Life.

In a letter from the Secretary of State’s office, Leavitt has been informed she has until 5 p.m. Monday to provide cash, check, cashier’s check or credit card with proof of funds.

She has been attempting to raise funds through social media, most notably TikTok.

In a recent TikTok video she claims Gietzen leverage his house to pay for the recount.

She says her request for a recount is a “leap of faith.”

The “Value Them Both” Amendment was defeated Aug. 2 by a 59-41 percent margin in the first major vote since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade earlier this summer.

