2 adolescent sex trafficking survivors found in Kansas City as part of nationwide FBI operation

Three adult survivors were found in the greater Kansas City/Overland Park area
FBI and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation personnel talk to the relative of a missing teenage...
FBI and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation personnel talk to the relative of a missing teenage girl as they work to find her.(Provided by the FBI regarding Operation Cross County)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The FBI’s nationwide enforcement campaign called “Operation Cross County” led to two adolescent survivors of sex trafficking being located in Kansas City, Missouri.

The FBI worked with state and local partners during two weeks this month (Aug. 4-7 and Aug. 11-13) to complete the operation, which focuses on 1) identifying and locating survivors of sex trafficking and 2) investigating and arresting those involved in child and human trafficking.

Nationally, the FBI and their partners “identified and located 84 minor victims of child sex trafficking and child sexual exploitation offenses and located 37 actively missing children.” They also found 141 adult survivors of human trafficking. A total of 85 suspects were arrested.

The Kansas City Division of the FBI said two adolescent survivors were identified and located in Kansas City, Missouri. Also, three adult survivors were found in the greater Kansas City/Overland Park area; they were offered services.

However, throughout the area where the operation took place in our region, a total of 12 adult survivors were contacted and offered services. Those areas were: Kansas City, Overland Park, Springfield, Wichita, Joplin, and Sedgwick County.

Nationally, the average age of the victims is 15.5 years old. The youngest is 11 years old.

For more information from the FBI, click here.

