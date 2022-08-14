FORECAST: Rain, cooler temperatures early in the week

A mix of sun and clouds is expected throughout the day Sunday, with slightly cooler temperatures for areas along and north of I-70 where a cold front passed through. Those south of I-70 will easily warm into the 90s later on today. Our next disturbance arrives Monday and Tuesday. It will bring an increasing chance for rain and some thunder. No severe weather is expected at this time, but the rain will be more widespread and could get heavy at times throughout the day Tuesday. That will allow temperatures to get stuck in the 70s for most of the afternoon! Cooler-than-normal temperatures are expected to stick around all the way through the upcoming weekend, with slim chances for rain.

