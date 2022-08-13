UPDATE: Family reunited with girl found in Kansas City
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - UPDATE --- Family has been found.
ORIGINAL STORY
Kansas City police are looking to unite a young girl with her family.
The child was found in the area of E. 12th Street and Paseo on Saturday afternoon.
She’s a white female between the ages of four and seven years old, according to police.
She is non-verbal.
If you have any information, contact the Kansas City Police Department’s Juvenile Section at (816)-234-5150
