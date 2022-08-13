Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Kansas City Super Fan

UPDATE: Family reunited with girl found in Kansas City

KCTV5 CBS logo
By Nick Sloan
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - UPDATE --- Family has been found.

ORIGINAL STORY

Kansas City police are looking to unite a young girl with her family.

The child was found in the area of E. 12th Street and Paseo on Saturday afternoon.

She’s a white female between the ages of four and seven years old, according to police.

She is non-verbal.

If you have any information, contact the Kansas City Police Department’s Juvenile Section at (816)-234-5150

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mild temperatures in store this evening as a cold front gradually sweeps southward across the...
FORECAST: One more hot day, then cooler weather arrives
Kansas City police are investigating the city's 100th homicide of 2022.
1 dead, another wounded following shooting at gas station
Kansas City police are investigating the city's 100th homicide of 2022.
1 dead, another wounded following shooting at gas station
Mild temperatures in store this evening as a cold front gradually sweeps southward across the...
FORECAST: One more hot day, then cooler weather arrives