UPDATE: Family reunited with girl found in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - UPDATE --- Family has been found.

ORIGINAL STORY

Kansas City police are looking to unite a young girl with her family.

The child was found in the area of E. 12th Street and Paseo on Saturday afternoon.

She’s a white female between the ages of four and seven years old, according to police.

She is non-verbal.

If you have any information, contact the Kansas City Police Department’s Juvenile Section at (816)-234-5150

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.