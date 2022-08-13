FORECAST: One more hot day, then cooler weather arrives

Mild temperatures in store this evening as a cold front gradually sweeps southward across the area.

This will turn our winds more from the northeast and will keep temperatures a bit cooler by the afternoon.

Sunday morning will start with temperatures near 70 degrees before topping out in the low to mid 90s. After that our focus turns to the next disturbance arriving Monday into Tuesday that will bring rain back to the area and cooler temperatures.

By Tuesday showers and a few storms will be possible with temperatures expected to get stuck in the 70s all day long.

These numbers rebound into the 80s but it looks like we get to enjoy some drier air which means it won’t feel too humid outside. It will be our first taste of fall as we head into late August.

