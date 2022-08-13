1 dead, another wounded following shooting at gas station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating the city’s 100th homicide of 2022.

Two people were shot just before 10 a.m. on Saturday at a BP Gas Station on Independence Avenue near Maple Boulevard.

A female victim was declared dead at the scene. A man was taken to a local hospital with what are described as non-life threatening injuries.

No one has been arrested at this time.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.