1 dead, another wounded following shooting at gas station
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating the city’s 100th homicide of 2022.
Two people were shot just before 10 a.m. on Saturday at a BP Gas Station on Independence Avenue near Maple Boulevard.
A female victim was declared dead at the scene. A man was taken to a local hospital with what are described as non-life threatening injuries.
No one has been arrested at this time.
