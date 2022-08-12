WHB celebrates 100 years on Kansas City’s airwaves

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Many of us likely grew up listening to the latest tunes on WHB and then, later, the excitement of Chiefs games on 810 Sports radio. Thursday night marks a century on Kansas City’s airwaves for WHB and a celebration downtown reflected the great milestone.

“Tonight, we’re celebrating Sports, Entertainment and Broadcasting,” said Chad Boger, President of Union Broadcasting.

A gala celebration for the radio station held at The Midland Theatre downtown brought together the who’s who of Kansas City. WHB is one of Kansas City’s oldest radio stations, originally established in 1922 by Sam Adair and John T. Schilling.

“It was the only station that brought the Beatles here to Kansas City for their lone appearance here,” said Boger.

Nate Bukaty is a co-host of The Border Patrol on Sports Radio 810. He’s been with WHB since 2004.

“WHB has been many other things over time: the music station that invented the top 40 format at one point in time, farm news, all the different things that it’s done,” said Bukaty.

Then, in 1999, the station wrote a brand new chapter. Sports Radio 810 blasted onto the airwaves as America’s largest all-sports radio station.

“We had a chance to be exposed by them in many ways. We had a great season, and we’re all very proud of it and very proud to be here,” said Kansas Basketball Head Coach Bill Self.

The pride was felt from the college level to professional. Athletes at Thursday’s event say WHB made them who they are today.

“There’s a bunch of guys here tonight, they come back for this,” said former Chiefs player Tim Barnett. “That just tells you if they’re coming back for this, it’s very important to them and they appreciate what 810 has done for us.”

The athletes said now it is time to show their appreciation for WHB and there’s no better time than the present.

“100 years… A little bit longer than I have, a little older than me,” said Barnett.

“I’m sure they’re going to be around for another 100 years,” said former Chiefs player Christian Okoye.

The night will benefit the greater Kansas City sports community through scholarships and 100% of the funds raised both from a silent and live auction. Money raised will go to several charities: Big Brothers Big Sisters, the ALS Association, the Victory Project, and ShareWaves.

