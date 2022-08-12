Aging & Style
PHOTOS: Check out Shawnee Mission North’s new $4.6M weight room

By Marleah Campbell
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Shawnee Mission North students will break into their brand new $4.6 million weight room Friday.

The two-story facility features 16 half-racks, a fitness center, a turf ramp and a 30-yard turf.

It’ll be used for weights classes, NJROTC and team training.

The district approved a bond to fund the project last January, along with two gender-neutral restrooms at the school.

The weight room opened earlier this week – just in time for the start of the school year, and an important milestone for the Bison.

“We’re celebrating our 100th anniversary this year, we’ve had a transition in our mascot, and so we hope that this just generates more pride in our community,” principal David Ewers said. “Right away, we’ve had alums come by and want to visit and see the facility and they’re just in awe. We’ve had community members come in. So we just hope that it’s just one more thing that our community can have an intense amount of pride in.”

The Bison will celebrate their centennial on homecoming weekend, Sept. 9-10.

