Pet of the Day: Butters Beta XYZ

Butters Beta XYZ is a Cattle Dog/Boxer Mix who is 1 year and 2 months old.

Some of his likes include other dogs, playtime, his trusty “hooman” mates, bones (chewy ones), and being super handsome!

Some of his dislikes include small children, untrustworthy scallywags, and when people touch his things... sometimes.

So, basically, he’s a dog pirate!

To learn more about Butters Beta XYZ or to see all of Unleashed Pet Rescue’s available pets visit unleashedrescue.com/adopt!

