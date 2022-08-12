Aging & Style
Pet of the Day: Butters Beta XYZ

Butters Beta XYZ.
Butters Beta XYZ.(JACOB MEYER_ | Submitted to KCTV5 News by Unleashed Pet Rescue)
By KCTV5 Staff
Updated: 29 minutes ago
Butters Beta XYZ is a Cattle Dog/Boxer Mix who is 1 year and 2 months old.

Some of his likes include other dogs, playtime, his trusty “hooman” mates, bones (chewy ones), and being super handsome!

Some of his dislikes include small children, untrustworthy scallywags, and when people touch his things... sometimes.

So, basically, he’s a dog pirate!

To learn more about Butters Beta XYZ or to see all of Unleashed Pet Rescue’s available pets visit unleashedrescue.com/adopt!

