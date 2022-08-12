Man convicted of dragging Iowa police officer with car charged with assaulting KC officer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man previously convicted of dragging an Iowa police officer with a car is facing new charges in Jackson County. Daton Petrey is accused of assaulting a Kansas City, Missouri, police officer on Monday near 22nd and Vine streets.

Jackson County prosecutors charged Petrey with felony assault and resisting arrest.

Police say the investigation in Kansas City started after someone reported a Jeep on cinderblocks near a homeless camp. When police found the Jeep, officers reported they saw another spray-painted van with a partially spray-painted license plate. As they walked toward the van, police say Petrey tried to escape by driving it through the camp toward occupied tents, but the vehicle became high-centered.

Police say Petrey tried to reverse the van toward officers, but it was stuck. After a 3-4 minute foot chase, prosecutors say an officer’s body-worn camera recorded the sound of the officer being punched in the face. The punch caused a broken nose and fractured eye socket.

Petrey has a prior 2018 conviction in Iowa for dragging a Council Bluffs police officer with a car for about 40 feet. After the officer was dragged, the officer shot Petrey, who survived. The county attorney found the officer was justified in shooting. After he was shot, Petrey flipped the car he was driving. He was charged and convicted of felony interference with official acts – dangerous weapon.

Petrey has a prior felony conviction in Nebraska and two warrants for his arrest in Platte County and Wyandotte County for probation violations. Prosecutors requested he be held without bond.

For more Crime stories, click here.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.