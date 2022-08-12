‘Late Night in the Phog’ date announced

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The 125th season of Kansas basketball will get underway in public fashion Oct. 14 with the program’s 38th annual “Late Night in the Phog” celebration at Allen Fieldhouse.

The University announced Thursday evening the date of the event which typically features player introductions, skits and scrimmages for both the men’s and women’s basketball teams as well as a musical act. Head coach Bill Self and the Jayhawk program will be celebrating their 2022 national championship title as well.

Details on who will perform are still yet to be announced. Prior to last season, RUN-DMC performed and in 2019 Snoop Dogg made a visit to Lawrence.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.