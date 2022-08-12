KCPS interim superintendent optimistic about upcoming school year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - With just over a week until the start of classes, Dr. Jennifer Collier is looking forward to taking charge of Kansas City Public Schools.

The district named Collier as interim superintendent following the resignation of Dr. Mark Bedell, who had been leading the district for six years.

Collier has been working with the district for 22 years. She started as a music teacher and has also worked as an assistant principal, principal, Chief Human Resource Officer and Deputy Superintendent.

“I tell people I choose KCPS,” Collier said. “I chose it then and I choose it every day.”

Collier told KCTV5 she wants the district to build on its successes. Last year KCPS earned full accreditation from the state. Collier said she would like to see continued improvement in literacy and language skills, STEM education and developing a culturally responsive learning environment.

“When I look at the data, I still see that there’s a way to go,” she said. “There’s more work we have to do to position students for success.”

Last year also brought tragedy to KCPS. In the spring a student at Northeast Middle School was stabbed to death by another student. Collier said the district would also look at ways to improve safety.

“We are also looking at shoring up safety as well, making sure we have systems in place,” Collier said. “We do and have had that, but we’re continuing to look in those areas and also looking at conflict resolution for those middle-school-aged students.”

Collier also said the district was successfully filling teacher and staff vacancies.

The district has not officially begun its search for a permanent superintendent. But Collier said she intends to apply for the position.

“I want to see a high-performing urban school system,” Collier said. “I want this school system to be one that people are choosing as their destination, so when they’re choosing where to send their kids to school it’s going to be a hard decision not to choose KCPS.”

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.