Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Kansas City Super Fan

Kansas City police officers investigating man’s death as ‘suspicious’

Police said they were investigating a suspicious death in Kansas City near 60th and Agnes...
Police said they were investigating a suspicious death in Kansas City near 60th and Agnes Avenue on Friday, August 12.(Betsy Webster/KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department said Friday afternoon officers were investigating a suspicious death near 60th Street and Agnes Avenue.

Police told KCTV5 they responded to the report of a man lying on the ground unresponsive. When first responders arrived, they found a body lying near a vacant lot close to a street.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said that as of 4:30 p.m., they did not know the cause of death and were referring to the investigation as a suspicious death.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Daton Petrey is facing new charges in Jackson County
Man convicted of dragging Iowa police officer with car charged with assaulting KC officer
Newhouse received enough donations to buy a bus on which they found a good deal at a local...
Domestic violence shelter gets new vehicle thanks to community donations, anonymous donor
Domestic violence shelter gets new vehicle thanks to community donations, anonymous donor
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) walks off the field after an NFL divisional...
New ‘Kelce’s Krunch’ cereal to benefit foundation helping underserved youth