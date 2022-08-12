Kansas City police officers investigating man’s death as ‘suspicious’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department said Friday afternoon officers were investigating a suspicious death near 60th Street and Agnes Avenue.

Police told KCTV5 they responded to the report of a man lying on the ground unresponsive. When first responders arrived, they found a body lying near a vacant lot close to a street.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said that as of 4:30 p.m., they did not know the cause of death and were referring to the investigation as a suspicious death.

