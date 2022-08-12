Aging & Style
FORECAST: Dry, hot weather expected through the weekend

By Gary Amble
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Light southeast winds tonight will couple with mostly clear skies, sending area temperatures into the upper 60s by daybreak. Friday will sport mostly sunny skies while an easy southeast breeze sends slightly higher humidity levels into our area. Temperatures during the afternoon hours will reach the lower 90s. The heat will soar to near 94 Saturday. That will be followed by the hottest day of the heat wave as Sunday afternoon temperatures work to near 96. The heat index Saturday is expected to reach the upper 90s, but will top 100 degrees Sunday. Rain chances arrive Monday and Tuesday. The scattered nature of the rains, however, will only pop a 30% chance in our area. Most will likely see less than a quarter inch.

