Domestic violence shelter gets new vehicle thanks to community donations, anonymous donor

Thanks to donations, Newhouse was able to buy a bus on which they found a good deal at a local church that was trying to sell it.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A domestic violence shelter now has a new tool for helping families thanks to some generosity from the community.

Newhouse Shelter personnel were looking for a van earlier in the week to help the families who use their services. Since then, they have raised more than $16,000.

And they’ll receive an additional $10,000 match from a donor!

That was enough to buy a bus on which they found a good deal at a local church that was trying to sell it.

It was a perfect match for Newhouse. They said it was difficult to find an affordable vehicle because of ongoing supply chain issues, and that this purchase will help their families as they seek assistance.

It’s a tool they have needed for a long time.

“A van like this helps people get them out there,” Chris Stibbs with Newhouse said. “It gets them to the museums, the sports venues, the places where they can just be kids. It’s so much more than a van and it’s a huge addition here for Newhouse so we’re so grateful the community stepped up and supported us.”

Newhouse is still asking for donations to help with some additional costs, such as insurance, gas and maintenance for the van.

