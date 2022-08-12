Aging & Style
Chiefs legendary quarterback Len Dawson in hospice care, sources say

Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson pounds the drumstick on the Chiefs drum...
Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson pounds the drumstick on the Chiefs drum to start the cheers prior to a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2014 in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won the game, 31-13. (AP Photo/G. Newman Lowrance)(WIBW)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Sources confirmed to KCTV5′s Neal Jones that legendary Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson is in hospice care.

Dawson, who is 87 years old, retired from broadcasting following the 2017 season.

The MVP of Super Bowl IV, Dawson still is the franchise leader in passing yards and touchdowns.

He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1987, and his No. 16 has been retired by the Chiefs.

