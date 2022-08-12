Chiefs’ first preseason game provides a special opportunity

St. Joseph’s, MO. (WIBW) - As the Chiefs’ first preseason game and roster cuts loom near, the team says these three games provide opportunities for the younger guys to show them what they’re made of.

“There’s a balance there of letting the ones get a little bit of work, and the guys that are gonna play in the game and still have competition at certain positions,” said head coach Andy Reid. “Most of all, get the young guys a look.”

Giving young guys opportunities is one of the biggest components of every team’s preseason. The Chiefs’ plan for this Saturday ensures that will happen.

Coach Reid said that each of the teams’ four quarterbacks will play one quarter, and the rest of the position groups should follow suit.

“What I do for them is I tell them to study as much as they can and when they get to the game, just go out there and play,” said Patrick Mahomes on how he helps mentor the younger guys on the team. “At the end of the day, if you go out there and play, like you’ve done your whole life, you’re in this position for a reason and you can let your talent show.”

There are still cuts to be made in order to get to the 53 man roster, but Coach Reid doesn’t want his guys to worry about that this weekend.

“Don’t start counting numbers. This guy’s here, this guy’s here, I’m on third team, he’s on second. Don’t do that. Just go play,” said Coach Reid. “There’s always somebody that surprises you.”

Safety Justin Reid is in his first year with Kansas City after spending his last three with the Texans, and he’s excited about the potential of the Chiefs’ defense this season.

“Guys are hungry,” said Reid. “One of the best things about this defense is the intelligence of it. The IQ level across the board is very high. Guys are bought in, and that’s given us the opportunity to be very multiple. And obviously in preseason, we’re not gonna be exposing our whole deck of cards, but guys are excited to play and I’m excited to be able to line up against somebody wearing a different colored jersey than I am for once.”

Reid matched up with tight end Travis Kelce a lot during practice on Thursday.

This Saturday’s game against the Bears kicks off at noon, and it is all about opportunities.

“I think it’s gonna be good to be in the game and kinda see how all these guys take that next step, then we kinda move on to get ourselves ready for the season,” said Mahomes.

