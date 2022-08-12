Aging & Style
Caught on camera: Man steals child’s bike in Bonner Springs

By Betsy Webster
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. (KCTV) - A theft in Bonner Springs is getting attention because of who the thief stole from: A 10-year-old.

When Troy Kimlin woke up and found his green and black BMX gone from his porch, his dad Josh Kimlin checked their doorbell camera video.

“I was thinking, ‘Alright, it’s probably going to be a kid.’ Then, once I seen it was a grown adult, I was like, ‘You gotta be joking me,’” said Josh Kimlin.

Bonner Springs police said the thief crept up to the porch in the 100 block of South Park at 2:30 a.m. on July 15, took the bike and wheeled it away.

Troy Kimlin got the bicycle this year for his birthday. He’s a pretty chill kid, so he said he’s only a little upset. His dad will get him a new one and he can get around on his skateboard until then.

Police have received a couple of tips after airing the video on their Facebook page. It’s not clear if they have panned out yet, but they say to keep them coming. For them, it’s not just about a stolen bike but a string of thefts and the possibility that one arrest could solve more than one crime.

“While this is just a bicycle that was stolen, we don’t know what this individual may be connected with in addition to this bicycle theft,” said Bonner Springs Police Cpl. Terry Lewis. “We’ve had quite a few vehicle break-ins, we’ve had some storage units broken into.”

Contact the Bonner Springs Police Department if you recognize the man in the video or have seen what might be the stolen bike.

