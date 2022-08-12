2-year-old boy struck and killed late Thursday in Canton, Mo.
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a 2-year-old boy was struck and killed late Thursday night in Canton by an alleged drunk driver.
The MSHP reported that Kimberly D. Hickman, 34, of LaGrange, Mo., was making a U-turn in the 700 block of Jamison Street when she hit the toddler at 11:53 p.m.
The boy was pronounced dead at the scene by Lewis County Coroner Larry Arnold at 12:50 a.m. on Friday.
According to the MSHP, Hickman was arrested at 1:20 a.m. Friday for a felony charge of driving while intoxicated and causing the death of another person and driving while intoxicated with a person under the age of 17.
MSHP said Hickman is being held at the Lewis County Jail.
