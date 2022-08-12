Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Kansas City Super Fan

2-year-old boy struck and killed late Thursday in Canton, Mo.

Kimberly D. Hickman
Kimberly D. Hickman(Lewis County Sheriff's Office)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a 2-year-old boy was struck and killed late Thursday night in Canton by an alleged drunk driver.

The MSHP reported that Kimberly D. Hickman, 34, of LaGrange, Mo., was making a U-turn in the 700 block of Jamison Street when she hit the toddler at 11:53 p.m.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene by Lewis County Coroner Larry Arnold at 12:50 a.m. on Friday.

According to the MSHP, Hickman was arrested at 1:20 a.m. Friday for a felony charge of driving while intoxicated and causing the death of another person and driving while intoxicated with a person under the age of 17.

MSHP said Hickman is being held at the Lewis County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) walks off the field after an NFL divisional...
New ‘Kelce’s Krunch’ cereal to benefit foundation helping underserved youth
Thomas Randolph and his wife Quinthella Randolph visit the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum...
Buck O’Neil Hall of Fame plaque arrives in Kansas City
Shawnee Kansas Police
Shawnee City Hall sustains gunfire damage, no injuries reported
Tradition continued as Chiefs enjoy Zarda BBQ at training camp