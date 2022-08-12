2-year-old boy struck and killed late Thursday in Canton, Mo.

CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a 2-year-old boy was struck and killed late Thursday night in Canton by an alleged drunk driver.

The MSHP reported that Kimberly D. Hickman, 34, of LaGrange, Mo., was making a U-turn in the 700 block of Jamison Street when she hit the toddler at 11:53 p.m.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene by Lewis County Coroner Larry Arnold at 12:50 a.m. on Friday.

According to the MSHP, Hickman was arrested at 1:20 a.m. Friday for a felony charge of driving while intoxicated and causing the death of another person and driving while intoxicated with a person under the age of 17.

MSHP said Hickman is being held at the Lewis County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.