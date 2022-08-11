Aging & Style
US Postal Service plans holiday price hikes for 3rd straight year

The increases will range from 25 cents to $6 per package.
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
(CNN) - The U.S. Postal Service plans to raise the prices during the peak holiday season for the third year in a row.

The postal service said the temporary price increase on a variety of mail services would offset rising delivery costs.

The increases will range from 25 cents to $6 per package.

They will cover individual and business mailings for priority mail, priority mail express and first-class package service.

They would go into effect on Oct. 2 and last through Jan. 22.

The postal regulation commission has to give the green light for the higher rates to go into effect.

