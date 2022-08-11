Union Station named amongst “most beautiful train stations in the world”

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - When it comes to train stations, Architectural Digest says Kansas City’s Union Station is amongst the most beautiful in the world.

In a list released by the publication earlier this month, one of Kansas City’s most iconic buildings was distinguished as one of the 37 most beautiful train stations in the world.

The building, which came via the creative musings of Chicago architect Jarvis Hunt in 1906, was listed along with other famous train stations like New York’s Grand Central Terminal and Seattle’s King Street Station.

Union Station will get another chance to be put on display to the world when it serves as the backdrop for the 2023 NFL Draft next May.

Ten of the 37 stations listed are located in the United States.

