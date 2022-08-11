Aging & Style
Union Station named amongst “most beautiful train stations in the world”

One of Kansas City’s most iconic buildings was distinguished as one of the 37 most beautiful train stations in the world.
FILE: Kansas City's Union Station was distinguished by Architectural Digest as one of the most beautiful train stations in the world.(James Van Booven of Union Station)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - When it comes to train stations, Architectural Digest says Kansas City’s Union Station is amongst the most beautiful in the world.

In a list released by the publication earlier this month, one of Kansas City’s most iconic buildings was distinguished as one of the 37 most beautiful train stations in the world.

The building, which came via the creative musings of Chicago architect Jarvis Hunt in 1906, was listed along with other famous train stations like New York’s Grand Central Terminal and Seattle’s King Street Station.

Union Station will get another chance to be put on display to the world when it serves as the backdrop for the 2023 NFL Draft next May.

Ten of the 37 stations listed are located in the United States.

