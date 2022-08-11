State Treasurer, financial leaders discuss importance of saving for future

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Treasurer Lynn Rogers spoke with students and financial leaders at Johnson Co. Community College about the importance of saving for the future and how to do that.

Kansas Treasurer Lynn Rogers says on Wednesday, Aug. 11, he joined financial leaders in the state to host a roundtable discussion about Work and Save at Johnson Co. Community College in the Capitol Federal Conference Center.

Rogers noted that leaders included:

Kathleen Kennedy-Townsend of the U.S. Department of Labor,

Alan Conroy of KPERS,

Andrew Blevins of Pew Charitable Trusts,

Jessica Eckman of AARP

Judy Davis-Cole of AARP

“Kansas has a retirement problem, and it’s exactly what you think it is,” said Treasurer Lynn Rogers. “More and more Kansans find themselves financially strapped as they grow older as Social Security replaces less of a retiree’s income than it once did. The ‘Sandwich Generation’ is dealing with family financial burden and low wage workers need options for saving as they move into the workforce. Concepts like Work and Save could help alleviate the impending strain on social services because nearly 50% of Kansans have not saved for retirement. I want to help start that conversation. “

Rogers indicated that panelists discussed the importance of Work and Save and what it means as far as saving for retirement. He said they also discussed the importance of having options available for workers in low-wage-earning jobs as well show having a portable, state-based, IRA program to help small businesses recruit and potentially retain workers with a chance to save.

