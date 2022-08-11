Aging & Style
Shawnee police investigating after woman found unresponsive in pool dies

Shawnee police are investigating "a possible drowning" that happened on Wednesday night.
Shawnee police are investigating "a possible drowning" that happened on Wednesday night.(KCTV5 News)
By Zoe Brown and David Pinter
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - An investigation is underway in Shawnee after a woman pulled from pool Wednesday night passed away.

According to the Shawnee Police Department, officers went to the 6400 block of Mulled Road just after 7 p.m. after a caller stated someone had been found unresponsive in a pool. The Shawnee Fire Department and Johnson County Med-Act also went to the scene.

The neighborhood is just north of Shawnee Mission Parkway and west of Pflumm Road.

Lifesaving measures were performed but the person did not survive.

Witnesses said they had been swimming in the pool with the victim, described only as a 51-year-old woman who was a visitor at the residence, when they noticed she had gone underwater.

The police said it “appears to be a possible drowning.”

Stay with KCTV5 News for any updates. No further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

