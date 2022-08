Bridgette is a fun-loving, young lady with a passion for chew toys. She even likes to take them on walks with her!

She likes most people, but tends to accept women faster than men. Dudes have to earn her trust.

Seems tolerant of other dogs, as long as they don’t try to take her toy!

For more information, visit the website for Leavenworth County Humane Society, Inc.

