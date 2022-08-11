Overland Park police asking for public’s help following grab-and-run theft

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The Overland Park Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying multiple people in connection with a grab-and-run theft that happened Wednesday.

According to the police, the felony theft happened on Aug. 10 in the 9700 block of Quivira Road. It appears the theft took place at a store.

The police department did not specify the time the theft happened.

The police add that these individuals committed similar thefts in Olathe, as well as Belton and Liberty on the Missouri side of the metro.

If you have any information, you are asked to call 913-344-8750 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

