Man charged in fatal house fire pleads not guilty

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The man charged in a Shawnee house fire where a toddler died appeared in court today.

Nicholas Ecker pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, aggravated arson, and firearm possession by a felon.

A fire burned through the family’s home in February.

Court documents show the toddler’s body was found in a crib inside the home.

Previous coverage:

Hearing for parents of boy killed in Shawnee fire set for May 18

Mom charged in Shawnee toddler’s arson fire death accused of intimidating witness

Court documents detail arson fire that killed Shawnee toddler: ‘YOU KILLED OUR BABY!!’

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.