Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Kansas City Super Fan

Man charged in fatal house fire pleads not guilty

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The man charged in a Shawnee house fire where a toddler died appeared in court today.

Nicholas Ecker pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, aggravated arson, and firearm possession by a felon.

A fire burned through the family’s home in February.

Court documents show the toddler’s body was found in a crib inside the home.

Previous coverage:

Hearing for parents of boy killed in Shawnee fire set for May 18

Mom charged in Shawnee toddler’s arson fire death accused of intimidating witness

Court documents detail arson fire that killed Shawnee toddler: ‘YOU KILLED OUR BABY!!’

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kansas City, Missouri, firefighters had their hands full with a two-alarm house fire late...
Car fire sets apartment building ablaze along Virginia Avenue in KCMO
When the news broke this week that a marijuana legalization amendment will be on the November...
Missouri ballot initiative on recreational marijuana faces opposition from legalization advocates
Overland Park’s Marty Memorial fire station building has come to its end. While a new one gets...
OPFD Station 41 to live in Marty Pool House while new fire station gets built
Witnesses told police the two people who were shot were shooting at each other.
Kansas City police investigate double shooting at Swope Park during large gathering