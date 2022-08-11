Mahomes, Chiefs starters to play first quarter in preseason opener, Reid says

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid announced Thursday that quarterback Patrick Mahomes -- as well as other starters -- would start and play the first quarter against the Chicago Bears during Saturday’s preseason opener.

Reid told reporters that each of the four quarterbacks are expected to play a quarter Saturday.

Head coaches across the NFL have begun a trend of sitting their starting quarterbacks during the first of three preseason games. In starting Mahomes against the Bears, Reid will continue his habit of starting Mahomes during the Chiefs first preseason contest, something the Chiefs’ signal-caller has done in each of the past three preseasons.

Last year, Mahomes played just one series in the Chiefs preseason opener against the San Francisco 49ers.

The contest against the Bears will provide Chiefs fans with their first opportunity to see the 10 draft picks compete in live game action.

The Chiefs and Bears will play Saturday at noon.

