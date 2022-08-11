Lee’s Summit man sentenced for robbing 4 banks in about 2 weeks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Lee’s Summit, Missouri, man has been sentenced for robbing four banks in about two weeks last year.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 33-year-old Joseph P. Hall was sentenced to 15 years in prison without parole. He was sentenced as a career offender due to prior felony convictions.

In January of this year, he pleaded guilty to two counts of bank robbery. He admitted to the following:

Stealing $7,025 from the Bank of America at 10100 E. State Route 350 in Raytown, Missouri, on June 2, 2021

Stealing $4,080 from the Great Southern Bank at 150 S.E. Todd George Parkway in Lee’s Summit on June 3, 2021

However, according to court documents, Hall actually robbed four banks over 15 days. Ultimately, he made off with more than $21,000.

So, in addition to two he pleaded guilty to, the court considered the following as relevant conduct for sentencing purposes:

A robbery at a Security Bank of Kansas City branch in Lee’s Summit on May 24, 2021

A robbery at a Community America Credit Union in Independence on June 7, 2021

Hall’s modus operandi across the four robberies was fairly consistent. Each involved threatening conduct and statements, including threats to shoot or kill tellers unless they complied with Hall’s demands.

Take the following as an example. According to court documents, his third robbery was the one at Great Southern Bank. Court documents say he walked up to the teller window there and said, “Today is a good day, you are gonna get robbed. I have a weapon. You have five seconds or I’ll start [to] shoot.”

The teller noticed Hall kept a hand near his waistband and she later indicated she was afraid of being hurt if she didn’t comply.

While tellers were collecting the money, Hall said they were “going too slow” and “running out of time.”

June 9, 2021, was two days after Hall’s fourth robbery. That day, the authorities received an anonymous tip that Hall was at a hotel in Independence and had been in possession of a handgun.

When officers knocked on the door of his hotel room, Hall opened the door. However, after seeing it was the police, he slammed the door and barricaded himself inside for 2.5 hours. During that time, officers spoke with Hall and he admitted he was a convicted felon and that he had been in possession of a firearm.

He eventually surrendered and was taken into custody.

According to the DOJ, Hall’s documented criminal history includes four felony convictions for robbery, two felony convictions for burglary, and a felony conviction for theft that involved breaking into a church and stealing more than $500 in property.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.