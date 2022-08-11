KCK family wrongfully detained by police

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Kansas, family is terrified after police surrounded their home, mistaking them as suspects in a homicide investigation.

Oriana Arceneaux says she was picking up some food from Mad Jack’s Fresh Fish in KCK on Monday evening. As she was leaving, she noticed police cars around the area but she continued driving to her home. When she arrived home, she and her family all began to eat.

About 30 to 40 minutes later, she says they faintly started hearing yelling to “come outside” and “put your hands up.” They ignored it, thinking they were just hearing things from the TV.

She says they kept hearing this command, so her boyfriend finally looked out the window. He saw police all around and guns drawn, aimed at her house.

She says they slowly walked out of the house, fully complying, and were handcuffed by KCK police.

After frantically asking the authorities what was going on, she says police eventually told her that they were investigating a homicide and that her vehicle looked like the suspect’s vehicle.

She says when they saw her driving from Mad Jack’s Fresh Fish, they believed it was the suspect fleeing.

Arceneaux says they then took her and her boyfriend out of handcuffs and apologized for the confusion.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department tells KCTV5 News the couple was detained following a triple shooting and homicide at City Park.

They say the vehicle of one of the residents not only matched the suspect vehicle but was captured on surveillance passing through an intersection within seconds of the actual suspect.

Arceneaux says this experience will forever haunt her family and her young son.

“They caught us so off guard,” says Arceneaux. ”I’ve never felt unsafe in my own home before, until that moment.”

KCK police say they regret the situation and apologize, but say they were doing what they had to do for the investigation.

