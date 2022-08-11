Jackson County Executive responds following water park incident

“As parents, Teresa and I were heartbroken to see the sadness, embarrassment and trauma in the eyes of two teens who were simply trying to celebrate a birthday with friends at a neighborhood pool. As black parents, we fully understand the helplessness felt by the teen boys’ parents and the unique pain that comes from the inability to protect your child from ignorance, hate and racism.

I have been a Lee’s Summit resident for all but five years since 1978 and we have come a long way as a community. But, this week’s events remind us that there is much more work to do if we truly want to be welcoming and inclusive of all people.

Jackson County is committed to building a better and more equitable community, which is why I have reached out to Mayor Baird and the family offering my support to make this situation right as well as ensure the necessary steps are taken to prevent anyone from being victimized by discrimination again.”