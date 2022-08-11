Aging & Style
Jackson County Executive responds following water park incident

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Jackson County Executive has issued a statement regarding an incident at a Lee’s Summit water park.

A family said they were denied entry at the last minute despite planning a party a month beforehand.

That family claims it was because of racial reasons.

An investigation by Parks and Recreation said they’re owed an apology, but made the cancellation because 500 people showed up and that was double the original number of expected guests.

Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr.’s full statement is below:

