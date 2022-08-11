Aging & Style
Gov. Kelly, Rep. Davids visit Children’s Mercy Park as part of ‘Prosperity on the Plains’ tour

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and Representative Sharice Davids visited Children’s Mercy Park Thursday as part of Kelly’s “Prosperity on the Plains” tour.(Provided to KCTV5 News by the governor's office)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and Representative Sharice Davids visited Children’s Mercy Park Thursday as part of Kelly’s “Prosperity on the Plains” tour.

In June, FIFA announced that Kansas City, Missouri, will be one of the host cities for the 2026 World Cup.

Learn more in the World Cup to KC section on KCTV5.com

A press release from the governor’s office today calls that “a huge economic boost for Kansas won through bi-state cooperation.”

“Children’s Mercy Park will potentially be used as a practice and training site during the tournament,” the press release adds.

Children’s Mercy Park is located in Kansas City, Kansas.

“The stadium has a seating capacity of 18,467 seats and expand[s] to 25,000 for concerts,” the press release adds.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

