Gov. Kelly, Rep. Davids visit Children’s Mercy Park as part of ‘Prosperity on the Plains’ tour

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and Representative Sharice Davids visited Children’s Mercy Park Thursday as part of Kelly’s “Prosperity on the Plains” tour.

In June, FIFA announced that Kansas City, Missouri, will be one of the host cities for the 2026 World Cup.

A press release from the governor’s office today calls that “a huge economic boost for Kansas won through bi-state cooperation.”

“Children’s Mercy Park will potentially be used as a practice and training site during the tournament,” the press release adds.

Children’s Mercy Park is located in Kansas City, Kansas.

“The stadium has a seating capacity of 18,467 seats and expand[s] to 25,000 for concerts,” the press release adds.

“The World Cup will soon be coming to Kansas City, the nation’s soccer capital, bringing an influx of tourists and an opportunity to showcase everything Kansas has to offer. Sporting KC is a big reason we won the bid, so I’m thankful to them and to Representative Davids for a productive conversation about how businesses across the region can make the most of this moment.”

“We have one of the best Major League Soccer teams in the country playing right here in Kansas, and soon we’ll welcome the World Cup. That’s a lot of opportunity and attention coming here—and I am ready work together and ensure that it benefits our community for the long-term. I was glad to join Governor Kelly today for a conversation with Sporting KC who continue to play an important role in ensuring Kansas City is a thriving place for both locals and visitors.”

