FORECAST: Temperatures back up around 90 on Thursday

We continue on with several areas of high pressure holding off wet weather chances for the next few days. We’ll see mostly sunny skies Thursday, with high temperatures between 88 and 93 degrees. Expect the downtown area to be around 91 this afternoon. Luckily for us, with the dryer air in place, feels-like temperatures will remain very close to the actual air temperature out the door. Wind will be light out of the east between 5 and 15 mph at best Thursday afternoon.

The same outlook is expected Friday, but by Saturday and Sunday, we begin to break down high-pressure and transition into our next bout of wet weather from the west.

Chances for rainfall aren’t expected Saturday and Sunday, but the humidity will return, with heat indices in the lower triple digits. By next week, a front and low-pressure bring chances for showers and thunderstorms between 30 and 40 percent Monday and Tuesday. Once the storm system passes, temperatures fall all the way back down to the lower 80s for daytime highs.

