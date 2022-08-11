Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Kansas City Super Fan

Eagles add Kansas City to 2022 Hotel California tour

The band announced six new dates in November, including a show Wednesday, Nov. 23 at T-Mobile Center.
FILE: The Eagles will visit Kansas City in late November
FILE: The Eagles will visit Kansas City in late November(Ebru Yildiz | Red Mountain Entertainment)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City is being welcomed to the list of cities the Eagles “Hotel California 2022″ Tour will visit.

The band announced six new dates in November, including a show Wednesday, Nov. 23 at T-Mobile Center.

Kansas City is the fifth show of the six new dates released by the Eagles. According to the band’s website, the show will feature the Hotel California album performed live in its entirety from beginning to end. They’ll be accompanied by an orchestra and choir.

READ MORE: ‘The Boss’ schedules a concert at T-Mobile Center for 2023 tour

Following a short intermission, the band will perform some of their greatest hits.

Tickets will be made available to the general public Friday, Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE: Kansas City's Union Station was distinguished by Architectural Digest as one of the most...
Union Station named amongst “most beautiful train stations in the world”
A reimagined Zambezi Zinger will open at Worlds of Fun in 2023.
The Return of the Zinger: Worlds of Fun to unveil new-look roller coaster
The Return of the Zinger: Worlds of Fun to unveil new-look roller coaster
Olathe School District is ramping up mental health services.
Olathe schools ramping up mental health services