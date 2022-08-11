Congressman LaTurner to work counter at Tonganoxie gas station

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - U.S. Representative Jake LaTurner will be trained and work as an associate behind the counter at a gas station in Tonganoxie on Tuesday.

U.S. Congressman Jake LaTurner (R-KS) says on Tuesday, Aug. 16, he will visit Casey’s General Store in Tonganoxie to meet employees and customers, learn the dynamics of operating a convenience store and discuss the economic opportunities for small businesses in Eastern Kansas.

Rep. LaTurner said the visit is part of a program called In Store which was developed by the National Association of Convenience Stores.

During the tour, LaTurner noted he will even be given “store associate training” and work behind the counter.

LaTurner will make his Casey’s appearance between 11:15 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, at 500 West St.

