Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Kansas City Super Fan

Officials: NH missing girl case shifts to homicide probe

A poster of Harmony Montgomery, who has been missing since 2019, rests against a tree during a...
A poster of Harmony Montgomery, who has been missing since 2019, rests against a tree during a candlelight vigil, Feb. 12, 2022, at Bass Island Park, in Manchester, N.H.(AP Photo/Kathy McCormack, File)
By HOLLY RAMER
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Authorities say the search for a New Hampshire girl who disappeared at age 5 in 2019 but was not reported missing until late last year is now considered a homicide investigation.

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said Thursday that authorities have concluded that Harmony was murdered in December 2019.

Police first became aware that she might be missing when they received a call from the girl’s mother last November.

Harmony’s father and stepmother have since pleaded not guilty to charges related to her well-being.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - Bill Russell, left, star of the Boston Celtics is congratulated by coach Arnold "Red"...
NBA retires Russell’s No. 6 jersey permanently leaguewide
FILE — Governor Mike Parson attended the 2021 Missouri State Fair in Sedalia.
The Missouri State Fair is underway. Here’s what you need to know.
Authorities say a paramedic and a motorcyclist were killed after a car drove through a crash...
‘We are heartbroken’: Paramedic, motorcyclist killed after car drives through crash scene
Attorney General Merrick Garland cited the “substantial public interest in this matter” in...
Justice Dept. seeks to unseal search warrant of Trump home
Generic image.
Lee’s Summit man sentenced for robbing 4 banks in about 2 weeks