Car fire sets apartment building ablaze along Virginia Avenue in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, firefighters had their hands full with a two-alarm apartment building fire late Wednesday night.

Just before 10 p.m., crews were called to a fire on Virginia Avenue just north of E. 45th Street.

The 911 caller, who was passing by, told the fire department that it didn’t appear that anyone was inside and that a car fire spread to the side of the building.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, heavy smoke and flames were showing from one side of the building. The fire then spread to the roof.

Flames got as high as 30 feet in the air, according to the fire department.

The fire department said this is going to be at least a $1-million loss.

As of 10:35 p.m., the fire was not yet under control.

No injuries were reported. Also, the apartment building is vacant.

