Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Kansas City Super Fan

Car fire sets apartment building ablaze along Virginia Avenue in KCMO

Kansas City, Missouri, firefighters had their hands full with a two-alarm house fire late...
Kansas City, Missouri, firefighters had their hands full with a two-alarm house fire late Wednesday night.(KCTV5 News)
By Zoe Brown and David Pinter
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, firefighters had their hands full with a two-alarm apartment building fire late Wednesday night.

Just before 10 p.m., crews were called to a fire on Virginia Avenue just north of E. 45th Street.

The 911 caller, who was passing by, told the fire department that it didn’t appear that anyone was inside and that a car fire spread to the side of the building.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, heavy smoke and flames were showing from one side of the building. The fire then spread to the roof.

Flames got as high as 30 feet in the air, according to the fire department.

The fire department said this is going to be at least a $1-million loss.

As of 10:35 p.m., the fire was not yet under control.

No injuries were reported. Also, the apartment building is vacant.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

When the news broke this week that a marijuana legalization amendment will be on the November...
Missouri ballot initiative on recreational marijuana faces opposition from legalization advocates
The man charged in a Shawnee house fire where a toddler died appeared in court today.
Man charged in fatal house fire pleads not guilty
Overland Park’s Marty Memorial fire station building has come to its end. While a new one gets...
OPFD Station 41 to live in Marty Pool House while new fire station gets built
Witnesses told police the two people who were shot were shooting at each other.
Kansas City police investigate double shooting at Swope Park during large gathering