2 minors shot in Gladstone early Thursday morning

GLADSTONE, Mo. (KCTV) - Two people under the age of 18 were shot and rushed to the hospital early Thursday morning in Gladstone.

Officers responded just after 4 a.m. to an apartment complex at North Broadway and NW 68th Street in response to the shooting. Police have not yet released the extent of injuries or the age of the two victims, other than to say they are both under the age of 18. Both victims were taken to a local hospital, according to Gladstone police.

No suspect is in custody. The suspect vehicle is described as a maroon Kia, model unknown.

KCTV5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

