Shawn Parcells banned from doing business in Kansas due to unlawful autopsy service

TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - Shawn Parcells is permanently banned from doing business related to the human body and must pay $250,000 in restitution for unlawful autopsy services.

This follows a wide-ranging KCTV5 investigation into complaints about Parcells who was operating under the moniker “Professor Lynn.”

Our investigation revealed horror stories from across the nation as families say they trusted Parcells to get answers in the deaths of their loved ones. Many say they believed he was a doctor because he either said that or left that impression.

Families reported to KCTV5 that Parcells took their money and they either never got reports or the reports were obviously flawed containing incorrect information. One case involved a baby. Others accused Parcells of losing body parts.

READ MORE: Kansas man accused of providing fake autopsies pleads guilty to one count of federal wire fraud

Parcells lab was eventually closed and biological specimens were returned to families.

The Kansas Attorney General’s office ordered Parcells to pay penalties exceeding $300,000 related to civil charges.

Parcells has pled guilty to criminal charges of felony theft and criminal desecration of a corpse in Wabaunsee County, Kansas.

He has pled guilty to a federal charge of wiretap acknowledging a scheme to transfer money between states.

He will be sentenced in September.

