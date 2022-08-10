Aging & Style
Royals infielder Nicky Lopez attends YMCA of Greater Kansas City graduation

Lopez stopped by to acknowledge the inaugural class of “Catch Success.”
Members of the YMCA of Greater Kansas City were visited Wednesday by a notable visitor at their special graduation.
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Members of the YMCA of Greater Kansas City were visited Wednesday by a notable visitor at their special graduation.

Royals shortstop Nicky Lopez stopped by to acknowledge the inaugural class of “Catch Success.”

The program is a 12-week financial literacy program designed to help kids learn about money management skills.

READ MORE: Melendez posts 6-RBI game as Royals smash Red Sox, 13-5

Lopez and the Kansas City credit union presented the YMCA with a $10,000 check.

The Royals take on the Chicago White Sox Wednesday night at 7:10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

