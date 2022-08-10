Royals infielder Nicky Lopez attends YMCA of Greater Kansas City graduation
Lopez stopped by to acknowledge the inaugural class of “Catch Success.”
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Members of the YMCA of Greater Kansas City were visited Wednesday by a notable visitor at their special graduation.
Royals shortstop Nicky Lopez stopped by to acknowledge the inaugural class of “Catch Success.”
The program is a 12-week financial literacy program designed to help kids learn about money management skills.
Lopez and the Kansas City credit union presented the YMCA with a $10,000 check.
The Royals take on the Chicago White Sox Wednesday night at 7:10 p.m.
